Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Oak Ridge Boys announce farewell tour

The Oak Ridge Boys have announced plans for a farewell tour.
The Oak Ridge Boys have announced plans for a farewell tour.(Provided by Circle via Facebook/The Oak Ridge Boys)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - The Oak Ridge Boys will be hitting the road for a final tour.

For nearly six decades, the quartet has been a beloved presence in the world of country and gospel music, but the group has revealed their plans for a farewell tour that will mark the end of an era in country music.

“We’ve worked nearly 150 dates a year almost every year,” Joe Bonsall told Billboard in the announcement. “We’ve never booked tours like a lot of groups do — making an album and doing maybe 50 or 60 days to support it. We may tour under a different tour name every year, but it’s really the never-ending tour. We’ve never known how to stop or slow down, for sure. So what we have put a concentrated effort in our thought pattern here in the last year or so into how can we slow it down some, but still keep moving forward.”

The Oak Ridge Boys first formed in the 1940s as a gospel quartet, and over the years, they evolved into a versatile country music group. The core lineup of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban has remained remarkably consistent, contributing to their unmistakable four-part harmonies for over 50 years.

Their unique blend of traditional country and gospel influences has earned them a special place in the hearts of fans across generations.

Throughout their career, The Oak Ridge Boys have released countless chart-topping hits. Songs like “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue” and “American Made” became anthems of their time and continue to resonate with fans today.

Their music has not only withstood the test of time but has also influenced countless other artists, leaving a permanent mark on the country music landscape.

“I want to thank God for 50 years of singing with three of my best friends and for the fans who have been there for us,” Sterban said in a statement. “This is a celebration and we hope to see you there.”

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse

Latest News

WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts takes you on a tour of the U.S. Capitol.
Sally’s Adventures: Touring the US Capitol
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
ADOC commissioner John Hamm gave a presentation to lawmakers about the progress on the...
ADOC gives update on construction of new prison
Sally’s Adventures: Touring the US Capitol
Sally’s Adventures: Touring the US Capitol
ALEA spokesman interview on injured Montgomery police officer
ALEA spokesman interview on injured Montgomery police officer