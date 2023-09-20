Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Officials say Magic City Classic still a go despite AAMU letter

If you have plans for the Magic City Classic, they’re probably locked in at this point, which...
If you have plans for the Magic City Classic, they’re probably locked in at this point, which is why a recent letter from one of the participating schools is raising a bit of concern among Birmingham City leaders.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -If you have plans for the Magic City Classic, they’re probably locked in at this point, which is why a recent letter from one of the participating schools is raising a bit of concern among Birmingham City leaders.

An attorney representing Alabama A&M sent a cease-and-desist letter Monday to the Alabama Sports Council demanding the ASC no longer use the university’s well-known trademarks that include any pictures of the Bulldog mascot and any players to promote or sell sponsorships to the Magic City Classic. It comes just weeks before the game and caught Eventive Sports, the group that works closely with ASC, off guard.

“We are definitely trying to overcome whatever confusion that is out there so that way we can have a resolution and be able to put on a great event on October 28 that everybody knows, loves and is used to,” Perren King, Vice President for Eventive Sports, Collegiate and Amateur Sports Division said.

King said this latest roadblock doesn’t mean the game isn’t happening.

“Absolutely. It’s absolutely a go. The event is something that both schools already have contracted with the city of Birmingham…so again for the next four years, it’s going to be at Legion Field,” King said.

Back in April, both schools signed an agreement to play at Legion Field for four more years with the city reportedly paying the schools half a million dollars annually. An agreement was reached after months of negotiations.

The letter also demands ASC make available for inspection and auditing all books and records relating to revenue generated and compensation paid under a management agreement between ASC, A&M and ASU. Despite the back and forth, King is hopeful everyone involved will be able to work things out.

“It’s still business as usual with the other fronts but we want to make sure that we’ve got clarity as to what we received less than 24 hours ago,” King said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin sent WBRC this statement about the AAMU letter:

“I reached out to President Wims to express my disappointment in this form of correspondence. Timing is everything and we are five weeks before Classic. This doesn’t fit the tenor of good faith or relationships. To be clear this back and forth hurts the brand of the Classic and what we have built for more than 80 years. Alumni of both institutions want and deserve a Classic we can all be proud of,” Woodfin said.

King tells us last week, ASC sent a new contract proposal to A&M and it sounds like things are still being worked out with it.

WBRC is still waiting to hear back from A&M’s attorney about what this means as we get closer to another Magic City Classic.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61

Latest News

The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Child Passenger Safety Week
National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe on the roads
Morning Smile: Heroic duo jumps in to rescue kitten trapped in air vent
September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week, aimed at reducing the number of injuries and...
National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe on the roads