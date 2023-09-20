Advertise
Panthers QB Bryce Young has ankle injury, misses Wednesday practice

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 after Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the team’s home opener.
Veteran backup Andy Dalton worked out Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in a walk-through practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, the team announced.

Head coach Frank Reich said he doesn’t know if the rookie quarterback will play on Sunday when the Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Reich said veteran backup Andy Dalton worked out Wednesday. Quarterback Jake Luton was also added to the practice squad, according to the Panthers.

“We take the approach of we’re game-planning for a team to win a game and our quarterback to execute at a high level, whoever that is,” Reich said during Wednesday’s media availability.

The coach added that if Dalton is ultimately the one taking the snaps in Seattle, “we believe he gives us a very good chance to win.”

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 after Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the team’s home opener.

