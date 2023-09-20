Report: Montgomery-set ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot canceled after 2 seasons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Variety reports that ABC has canceled “The Wonder Years” reboot after two seasons.

The TV show was based on the 1988 series of the same name, but the new version focused on a Black family in Montgomery set during the civil rights era in the 1960s.

The show starred Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki. Don Cheadle narrated as the adult version of Williams’ character.

Some scenes were shot in Montgomery in 2021, including downtown and at Eastdale Mall.

