Report: Montgomery-set 'The Wonder Years' reboot canceled after 2 seasons

Actor Dulé Hill filmed scenes for "The Wonder Years" in downtown Montgomery in October 2021.
Actor Dulé Hill filmed scenes for "The Wonder Years" in downtown Montgomery in October 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Variety reports that ABC has canceled “The Wonder Years” reboot after two seasons.

The TV show was based on the 1988 series of the same name, but the new version focused on a Black family in Montgomery set during the civil rights era in the 1960s.

The show starred Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki. Don Cheadle narrated as the adult version of Williams’ character.

Some scenes were shot in Montgomery in 2021, including downtown and at Eastdale Mall.

