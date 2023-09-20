Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was searching for a suspect they say fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened on Rifle Range Road near Dozier Road.

ALEA troopers were on the scene along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit searching for the individual.

No further information has been made available at this time.

