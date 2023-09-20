Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sports Illustrated College Town Resort coming to Tuscaloosa

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sports Illustrated and Travel + Leisure are building the first-ever Sports Illustrated College Town Resort in Tuscaloosa.

The resort will include a full-service hotel, condos, a wellness center, and restaurants.

According to Sports Illustrated, the venue will be built across the Black Warrior River from the University of Alabama.

It is expected to open in late 2025.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University student arrested on rape charge
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Latest News

Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school
WSFA holding second Day of Action event in Montgomery
Day of Action: Montgomery
River Region United Way takes part in Day of Action in Montgomery
Day of Action at Cramton Bowl Multiplex