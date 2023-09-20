Sports Illustrated College Town Resort coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sports Illustrated and Travel + Leisure are building the first-ever Sports Illustrated College Town Resort in Tuscaloosa.

The resort will include a full-service hotel, condos, a wellness center, and restaurants.

According to Sports Illustrated, the venue will be built across the Black Warrior River from the University of Alabama.

It is expected to open in late 2025.

