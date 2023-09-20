Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Wednesday against brothers charged with conspiring to kill an Enterprise, Alabama school teacher who was recently divorced from one of them.

Prosecutors had accused Jason Starr of hiring his brother, Darin Starr, to kill Jason’s former wife, fourth-grade teacher Sara Starr, in 2017.

Both will receive life sentences, the only sentencing option for U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker.

While lacking physical evidence, prosecutors systematically presented law enforcement officers to bolster their circumstantial case. They told jurors that Jason Starr wanted his former wife dead so badly that he paid Darin to drive from his Texas home to Coffee County, Alabama, to kill Ms. Starr, shot twice at her rural home.

Federal prosecuting attorneys believe Darin lurked outside Ms. Starr’s home near Chancellor, Alabama, waiting for her to leave for work on November 27, 2017, and when she walked out her door, he shot her twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The motive, prosecutors claimed, was Jason wanted his wife dead because he had been ordered to pay her over $3,000 in monthly support for her and the couple’s three children.

Defense attorneys attempted to convince jurors that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The brothers were taken into custody immediately following the trial.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse

Latest News

Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school
Kyle Busch talks upcoming Texas, Talladega races as he battles for a third championship
WSFA meteorologist Tyler Sebree joins us for our News at Noon to discuss the gradual drop in...
Montgomery drops below 60 degrees for the first time since May
Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.
When to expect those chilly fall temperatures
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver ID dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61