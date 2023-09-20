Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Wednesday against brothers charged with conspiring to kill an Enterprise, Alabama school teacher who was recently divorced from one of them.

Prosecutors had accused Jason Starr of hiring his brother, Darin Starr, to kill Jason’s former wife, fourth-grade teacher Sara Starr, in 2017.

Both will receive life sentences, the only sentencing option for U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker.

While lacking physical evidence, prosecutors systematically presented law enforcement officers to bolster their circumstantial case. They told jurors that Jason Starr wanted his former wife dead so badly that he paid Darin to drive from his Texas home to Coffee County, Alabama, to kill Ms. Starr, shot twice at her rural home.

Federal prosecuting attorneys believe Darin lurked outside Ms. Starr’s home near Chancellor, Alabama, waiting for her to leave for work on November 27, 2017, and when she walked out her door, he shot her twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The motive, prosecutors claimed, was Jason wanted his wife dead because he had been ordered to pay her over $3,000 in monthly support for her and the couple’s three children.

Defense attorneys attempted to convince jurors that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The brothers were taken into custody immediately following the trial.

This story will be updated.

