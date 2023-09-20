Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a Wednesday morning fight at Beauregard high school involving students and a school resource officer.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office states a school resource officer at Beauregard requested backup following a fight involving multiple students at the school.

A teacher was attacked and struck by a student in the altercation. The school resource officer was also kicked and struck. The Sheriff’s Office states the resource officer used pepper spray in an attempt to protect another student from being injured. Several students were exposed to the pepper spray as a result.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61

Latest News

The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Child Passenger Safety Week
National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe on the roads
Morning Smile: Heroic duo jumps in to rescue kitten trapped in air vent