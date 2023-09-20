Advertise
Warm, quiet pattern holding strong

A small chance of rain enters the forecast into next week
Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same is on the way for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend here in Central and South Alabama. Highs will be toasty, skies will feature plenty of sunshine each day and the humidity will stay low.

With the humidity remaining low the afternoons will continue to feel tolerable despite highs reaching the upper 80s and eventually the lower 90s. Upper 80s is still where we should be this time of year as summer comes to a close.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.(WSFA 12 News)

There still aren’t any legitimate rain chances over the next 7 days. There are signs of some low-end rain chances early next week as our next system approaches from the northwest. We are keeping those at or below 20% until better agreement exists between forecast models.

From day to day there really won’t be many changes One day may have a few more clouds than another, one day may be one or two degrees warmer than another...that’s really about it.

Minimal rainfall will fall in Alabama over the next week.
Minimal rainfall will fall in Alabama over the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Nighttime temperatures will continue to be nice even as they come up a bit. So no more 50s in the forecast, it’s mostly middle 60s thanks to the overnight humidity coming up just a little bit. Even with that occurring it will still be comfortable into next week.

Out in the tropics there continue to be multiple areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. One is Hurricane Nigel, which will stay safely out over the Atlantic. Then there’s an area with a “high” chance of development over the next several days way out in the eastern Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel will stay out to sea while we watch two other areas for potential development.
Hurricane Nigel will stay out to sea while we watch two other areas for potential development.(WSFA 12 News)

Closer to home there is potential for a tropical or subtropical system to develop off the coast of the Southeast U.S. over the next several days. Those chances are still low per the NHC. This system, despite its close proximity to Alabama, will not impact our weather regardless of whether or not it officially develops.

