1 dead, suspect sought in Tallassee homicide investigation

Tallassee police say there was a deadly shooting on Washington Street on Sept. 20, 2023.
Tallassee police say there was a deadly shooting on Washington Street on Sept. 20, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Wednesday night shooting, according to Police Chief Todd Buce.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Washington Street just before 6 p.m. on reports that someone had been shot. On scene, first responders found the victim, who was given medical aid before dying from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Buce said multiple witnesses were interviewed and a warrant was obtained for an unidentified suspect.

No motive for the homicide has been released pending an on-going investigation. Buce said anyone with information on the case can call police at 334-283-6586.

The police chief thanked multiple agencies for assistance including the Tallapoosa and Macon county sheriffs offices, the Eclectic and Tuskegee police departments, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

