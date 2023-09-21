Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 off-duty firefighters save man’s life at Patriots game

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday. (Source: WCVB, Dennis Cannon, CNN)
By Shaun Chaiyabhat, WCVB
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) – Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday.

About 10 minutes before the start of the game at Gilette Stadium, off-duty firefighter Mark McCullough saw a man on the ground and ran to help.

McCullough was joined by another man, who was a total stranger, and both started doing CPR on the victim.

As it turns out, the other man who jumped in to help was also an off-duty firefighter.

Thankfully, their quick actions saved the man’s life. After about a minute of CPR, he started breathing on his own.

“We just happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” McCullough said.

McCullough said he did not know the other firefighter prior to that night, but a new friendship was born from a brotherhood.

“That’s what we do, this our job,” he said. “We’re here to help the public and help people, whether we’re off-duty or on duty, that’s what we like to do. We have to. I’m glad we were there.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
Come out and enjoy a diverse lineup of Smooth Jazz and R&B artists on Friday and Saturday,...
Second annual Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest set for Friday, Saturday
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby