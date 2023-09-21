Advertise
3 Elmore County schools release early due to water pressure issues

Three schools in Elmore County are preparing to dismiss students early on Thursday due to a...
Three schools in Elmore County are preparing to dismiss students early on Thursday due to a lack of water pressure, according to the superintendent’s office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three schools in Elmore County are preparing to dismiss students early on Thursday due to a lack of water pressure, according to the superintendent’s office.

Supt. Richard Dennis said all Eclectic schools, including the elementary, middle, and high school, will release students around noon.

The Eclectic Water Works is currently performing maintenance on the water tank, Dennis said.

