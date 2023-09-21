3 Elmore County schools release early due to water pressure issues

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three schools in Elmore County are preparing to dismiss students early on Thursday due to a lack of water pressure, according to the superintendent’s office.

Supt. Richard Dennis said all Eclectic schools, including the elementary, middle, and high school, will release students around noon.

The Eclectic Water Works is currently performing maintenance on the water tank, Dennis said.

