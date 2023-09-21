Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dothan man charged with human trafficking

Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree,...
Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree, one count of Traveling to meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, and one count of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday September 20, the Dothan Police Department was notified of an adult male who was attempting to solicit a minor for sexual purposes in exchange for money by means of electronic communication.

Criminal Investigators quickly began an investigation and discovered these facts to be true.

According to DPD, while the individual was on his way to meet who he believed to be a minor, he was taken into custody without incident.

The individual was identified as Jim Lee Smith of Dothan.

Smith has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree, one count of Traveling to meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, and one count of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer.

He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Latest News

Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Image of dry ground.
A look into where drought conditions exist in Alabama
Tallassee police say there was a deadly shooting on Washington Street on Sept. 20, 2023.
1 dead, suspect sought in Tallassee homicide investigation
Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school