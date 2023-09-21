Dothan man charged with human trafficking

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday September 20, the Dothan Police Department was notified of an adult male who was attempting to solicit a minor for sexual purposes in exchange for money by means of electronic communication.

Criminal Investigators quickly began an investigation and discovered these facts to be true.

According to DPD, while the individual was on his way to meet who he believed to be a minor, he was taken into custody without incident.

The individual was identified as Jim Lee Smith of Dothan.

Smith has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree, one count of Traveling to meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, and one count of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer.

He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

