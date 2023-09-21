Ex-Montgomery officer files Rule 32 petition over manslaughter conviction

Advertise
Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron “Cody” Smith has filed a Rule 32 petition following appeals of his manslaughter conviction.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith is challenging his 2019 manslaughter conviction. Smith was convicted in 2019 for the fatal 2016 shooting of Gregory Gunn.

Smith’s attorneys have submitted a “Rule 32″ petition to the court, which allows for a defendant to challenge their conviction in the court where they were convicted. The petition is typically filed after the defendant is convicted and their appeals are final.

The latest filing comes after the Alabama Supreme Court in December denied his appeal to overturn the conviction, though several justices expressed doubts about the effectiveness of his counsel, possibly opening the door to post conviction relief.

Smith is challenging his conviction based on six grounds, many of which include his contention he had ineffective council during his trial.

The grounds include:

  1. Trial counsel was ineffective for failing to call Ron Kiker, a defense expert, to testify about several critical issues at trial or for failing to adequately discuss with Mr. Smith to call Kiker.
  2. Trial counsel’s failure to object to improper hypothetical questions to police officers testifying as lay witnesses compounded the failure to call Ron Kiker as a defense expert on police training and use of force.
  3. Trial counsel rendered further ineffective assistance of counsel by failing to call witnesses who would have contradicted the State’s law enforcement witnesses.
  4. Mr. Smith was deprived of his fundamental right to effective assistance of counsel due to trial counsel’s failure to request appropriate jury instructions.
  5. Mr. Smith was deprived of his fundamental right to effective assistance of counsel due to trial counsel’s failure to object to improper and misleading language added to the pattern instruction on self-defense.
  6. Mr. Smith was deprived of his fundamental right to effective assistance of counsel due to trial counsel’s failure to challenge Mr. Smith’s the sufficiency of the evidence supporting specific intent to kill.

The State of Alabama will have a chance to respond to the petition.

Smith is currently being held at the Limestone Correctional Facility where he’s serving out his 14-year prison sentence.

