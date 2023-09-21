Advertise
Florida fugitive steals ambulance at Greenville Taco Bell, police say

Greenville police say a man stole an ambulance that was parked at a local Taco Bell on Sept....
Greenville police say a man stole an ambulance that was parked at a local Taco Bell on Sept. 20, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville police say a man wanted in Florida tried to make off with an ambulance but didn’t get far.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said someone stole a Luverne EMS ambulance that was parked at Taco Bell on Fort Dale Road Wednesday afternoon. He said the suspect went into the unlocked vehicle and found the keys.

The chief said the Luverne EMS employees that had parked it “acted appropriately and with diligence in gaining a descriptive physical description.”

Taco Bell management helped Greenville officers go through video surveillance, and in doing so they identified the suspect as Bradley Paul Harriford, Lovvorn said.

Officers made contact with the stolen ambulance on N. College Street. Lovvorn said Harriford tried to flee at first but was then taken into custody without incident.

Police also found out Harriford is wanted in Florida for probation violation charges.

He is being held in the Butler County jail on charges of first-degree theft of property, probation violation and attempting to elude.

