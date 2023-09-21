Hundreds show up for second WSFA ‘Day of Action’ event in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News, the River Region United Way, and dozens of local and state groups and agencies teamed up to help offer a hand up to those battling poverty in the River Region with two ‘Day of Action’ events.

The first happened Sept. 7 at Tuskegee Municipal Multiplex and saw more than 400 people show up for assistance. On Thursday, the second event took place at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, and it was a huge success, as well, with 500 coming out.

The first person in line was waiting by 6:30 a.m. even though the doors didn’t open until 9 a.m.! Once unlocked, more than 100 people walked through those doors in the first 10 minutes, hoping to get access to free resources.

Whether it’s struggling to pay bills, putting food on the table, or getting access to education problems, central Alabama has shown that there’s plenty of need. It’s a situation WSFA 12 News has been showing all summer as part of our “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama” series to show the impact poverty has on thousands of residents.

The second Day of Action event hosted dozens of groups like the Alabama Department of Labor, Heart of Alabama Food Bank, Smoke Free Alabama, Carastar Health, All Kids, and more. Vendors and those who benefited said it was a great way to get connected to important and potentially life-changing resources.

WSFA 12 News launched our summer series with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.

The Montgomery event was sponsored by SPLC Alabama, The Vance Law Firm, The City of Montgomery, and Five Horizons. The Tuskegee event was sponsored by Johnny Adams Law Firm, SPLC Alabama, and the City of Tuskegee.

Organizations and state agencies on-hand for the Montgomery event will include:

Family Guidance Center

Aid to Inmate Mothers

Oral Health Office w/ Alabama Department of Public Health

HandsOn River Region

Jackson Hospital

Children’s Center of Montgomery

Alabama Department of Public Health

Alabama State Bar

Legal Services of Alabama

Hope Inspired Ministries

Trenholm State Community College

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education

Alabama Community College System

Alabama Emergency Management Agency

American Red Cross

Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action

Alabama Department of Labor

Family Sunshine Center

Sickel Cell Foundation

Heart of Alabama Food Bank

Help Me Grow Alabama

Communities of Transformation

ALL Kids Education and Outreach Worker and ALL Babies Outreach

Alabama Reading Initiative

One Place Justice Center

Alabama Department of Revenue

Caring for Citizens of Alabama

Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Central Alabama Aging Consortium

R.O.S.S. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist

Affordable connectivity program city of Montgomery grant department

Clear Vision

Montgomery County DHR

The Vance Law Firm

Montgomery-Birmingham Call for Action

VOICES for Alabama’s Children

Continuing The Magic

Child Protect

Children’s Advocacy Center

Montgomery EMA

Boys and Girls Club River Region

The City of Montgomery Grants

Cyber Tec

Five Horizons

Organizations and state agencies that were on-hand for the Tuskegee event:

HandsOn River Region

Alabama Department of Public Health

Oral Health Office w/Alabama Department of Public Health

Alabama State Bar

Legal Services of Alabama

Children’s Policy Council (State Pe-K)

Alabama Community College System

Alabama Emergency Management Agency

Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action

Alabama Department of Labor

Help Me Grow Alabama

Heart of Alabama Food Bank

Alabama Reading Initiative

Gift of Life Foundation

Aid to Inmate Mothers

Alabama Department of Revenue

All Kids

Caring for Citizens of Alabama

DAY OF ACTION PHOTOS

Autoplay Caption

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.