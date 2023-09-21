Hundreds show up for second WSFA ‘Day of Action’ event in Montgomery
The events are part of ongoing efforts to make a difference in connection to our summer series on Alabama poverty
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News, the River Region United Way, and dozens of local and state groups and agencies teamed up to help offer a hand up to those battling poverty in the River Region with two ‘Day of Action’ events.
The first happened Sept. 7 at Tuskegee Municipal Multiplex and saw more than 400 people show up for assistance. On Thursday, the second event took place at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, and it was a huge success, as well, with 500 coming out.
The first person in line was waiting by 6:30 a.m. even though the doors didn’t open until 9 a.m.! Once unlocked, more than 100 people walked through those doors in the first 10 minutes, hoping to get access to free resources.
Whether it’s struggling to pay bills, putting food on the table, or getting access to education problems, central Alabama has shown that there’s plenty of need. It’s a situation WSFA 12 News has been showing all summer as part of our “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama” series to show the impact poverty has on thousands of residents.
The second Day of Action event hosted dozens of groups like the Alabama Department of Labor, Heart of Alabama Food Bank, Smoke Free Alabama, Carastar Health, All Kids, and more. Vendors and those who benefited said it was a great way to get connected to important and potentially life-changing resources.
WSFA 12 News launched our summer series with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.
The Montgomery event was sponsored by SPLC Alabama, The Vance Law Firm, The City of Montgomery, and Five Horizons. The Tuskegee event was sponsored by Johnny Adams Law Firm, SPLC Alabama, and the City of Tuskegee.
Organizations and state agencies on-hand for the Montgomery event will include:
- Family Guidance Center
- Aid to Inmate Mothers
- Oral Health Office w/ Alabama Department of Public Health
- HandsOn River Region
- Jackson Hospital
- Children’s Center of Montgomery
- Alabama Department of Public Health
- Alabama State Bar
- Legal Services of Alabama
- Hope Inspired Ministries
- Trenholm State Community College
- Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education
- Alabama Community College System
- Alabama Emergency Management Agency
- American Red Cross
- Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action
- Alabama Department of Labor
- Family Sunshine Center
- Sickel Cell Foundation
- Heart of Alabama Food Bank
- Help Me Grow Alabama
- Communities of Transformation
- ALL Kids Education and Outreach Worker and ALL Babies Outreach
- Alabama Reading Initiative
- One Place Justice Center
- Alabama Department of Revenue
- Caring for Citizens of Alabama
- Dolly Parton Imagination Library
- Central Alabama Aging Consortium
- R.O.S.S. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist
- Affordable connectivity program city of Montgomery grant department
- Clear Vision
- Montgomery County DHR
- The Vance Law Firm
- Montgomery-Birmingham Call for Action
- VOICES for Alabama’s Children
- Continuing The Magic
- Child Protect
- Children’s Advocacy Center
- Montgomery EMA
- Boys and Girls Club River Region
- The City of Montgomery Grants
- Cyber Tec
- Five Horizons
Organizations and state agencies that were on-hand for the Tuskegee event:
- HandsOn River Region
- Alabama Department of Public Health
- Oral Health Office w/Alabama Department of Public Health
- Alabama State Bar
- Legal Services of Alabama
- Children’s Policy Council (State Pe-K)
- Alabama Community College System
- Alabama Emergency Management Agency
- Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action
- Alabama Department of Labor
- Help Me Grow Alabama
- Heart of Alabama Food Bank
- Alabama Reading Initiative
- Gift of Life Foundation
- Aid to Inmate Mothers
- Alabama Department of Revenue
- All Kids
- Caring for Citizens of Alabama
DAY OF ACTION PHOTOS
