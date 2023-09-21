Little to no rain through next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More quiet weather is on the way for Central and South Alabama through at least the end of the day Sunday. Highs will be toasty, skies will feature plenty of sunshine overall each day and the humidity will stay pretty low.

Courtesy of the humidity remaining low the afternoons will feel tolerable despite highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Upper 80s is considered normal in Montgomery as summer comes to a close.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

There isn’t much in the way of rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. We are still monitoring some low-end rain chances early next week as our next system approaches from the northwest. We are keeping those at or below 20% Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until better agreement exists between forecast models.

As of now we wouldn’t bank on seeing any sort of wet weather next week. It’s possible that rain chances come up a little bit for at least part of the Monday to Wednesday period. Even if that happens it’s unlikely that we see widespread beneficial rainfall.

A low chance of rain exists next Monday-Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

While the afternoons remain toasty the overnight hours will stay pretty nice. There are no more 50s in the forecast; it’s middle and upper 60s thanks to the nighttime humidity levels coming up a bit. Even with that occurring it will still be pretty comfortable at night and in the early morning.

Out in the tropics there continue to be multiple areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. One is Hurricane Nigel, which is moving farther north over the open waters of the northern Atlantic. Then there’s an area with a “high” chance of development over the next several days way out in the eastern Atlantic.

There are multiple areas being watched out in the tropics today. (WSFA 12 News)

Closer to home there is potential for a subtropical system to develop off the coast of the Southeast U.S. over the next few days. Those chances are now a little higher around 40% per the NHC. This system, despite its close proximity to Alabama, will likely not impact our weather regardless of whether or not it receives a name.

