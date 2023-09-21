Montgomery County Commission passes fiscal year 2024 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission has passed a more than $144 million budget for fiscal year 2024. That’s $12 million more than last year.

The new budget will include security upgrades, employee pay raises and road improvements.

Thee will be $1 million going toward public safety motor vehicles and security equipment.

The county says finding good employees is an issue nationwide, including in the River Region.

The commission says employees will get paid more this year, something that could help with recruitment.

Around $20 million is going toward infrastructure projects and to maintain roads and bridges.

Commissioner Ronda Walker said the county recently finished the paving of Wares Ferry Road.

The public can look at future road projects in this interactive map.

The budget goes into effect at the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

