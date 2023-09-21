Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts to host fall arts festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a fall arts festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of the Museum’s Caddell Sculpture Garden and the Lowder Gallery, the festival will bring local artists, makers, musicians, brewers, and community members together.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 24, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both days are free to attend.

The fall festival expands on the Museum’s long-running and beloved Artist Market by adding art-making opportunities, artist-led demonstrations, community partner tables, and gallery talks.

“Fall Festival beckons all Montgomerians to enjoy and celebrate the joys of creativity, in many delightful ways! Treat your senses to the beauty of the MMFA and its Sculpture Garden, the creativity of artists of all backgrounds working in various media (whether paintings, ceramics, jewelry, textiles or food and beverage fare) and your own creative expression. If the weather grows too hot, you will be able to refresh and revive in the coolness of the Museum among treasures from the MMFA’s collection,” said MMFA Board President Laurie Jean Weil, D.V.M.

The two-day festival also extends the Market’s offerings beyond shopping to include live music, beer and wine tastings, and tasty fare from local food trucks.

For more information about the festival, click here.

