Multi-vehicle crash blocks U.S. 82 in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Autauga County has caused part of U.S. Highway 82 to be closed Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash happened just before 2:40 p.m. near Autauga County 40. The Alabama Department of Transportation responded to help with traffic and to set up a detour route.

The affected stretch of road is closed indefinitely, ALEA said.

ALEA troopers are currently investigating the incident, though no other details such as injuries, the distance of the closure, and a detour route are not available at this time.

