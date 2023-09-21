Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”(Oscar Mayer)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After a brief hiatus over the summer, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back.

The brand’s iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels was renamed to the Frankmobile earlier this year to celebrate its 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

“It was a franktastic summer celebrating our 100% Beef Franks with the Frankmobile from coast to coast. Though, like many of you, we miss our original icon,” associate director Kelsey Rice said in a statement.

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”

The hotdoggers will continue to drive along the hot dog highways and offer tours of the Wienermobile year-round.

“The Frankmobile was truly a BUNdle of joy. But now, it’s time to welcome back the Wienermobile! ❤️🌭,” Oscar Mayer wrote in an Instagram post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Federal judge sets May trial date for 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols beating
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens