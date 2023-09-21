CANCELLED: Police need your help finding missing Dothan man

UPDATE: Dothan Police have cancelled the missing and endangered person alert for Willie D. Powe.

DOTHAN, Ala. (ALEA/WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.

Mr. Powe is a 79 year old man and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am wearing a gray polo shirt with khaki pants in the area of Carmen Lane in Dothan.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Powe, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3650 or call 911.

