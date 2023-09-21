Sally’s Adventures: Visiting Gray Television’s Washington news bureau

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Sally’s Adventures has taken you on a flight to our nation’s capital to highlight many of the things you can see with a quick visit to Washington, D.C. On today’s stop, we’re taking a tour of our parent company Gray Television’s DC News Bureau.

You’ve seen Jon Decker many times on WSFA 12 News covering all the big stories across the nation’s political landscape. Decker is Gray’s White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor, and joined us for the tour.

“I begin my day, typically, at the White House, and I see what is on the President’s schedule,” Decker explained. His day may start at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but the job can take him around the world.

“I’ve covered so many interesting stories. Over the years, I’ve traveled to Havana, Cuba, with Barack Obama, President Obama. I’ve traveled to Singapore with President Trump when he met Kim Jong Un. I was in the White House on 9/11. So all of these things combined, you know, make me very appreciative of the career that I’ve had.”

Jon’s not just a journalist, he’s a lawyer. He got his law degree after years as a White House Correspondent..

“I’m a member of the Supreme Court bar. I’m a member of the DC bar,” he explained, but it’s so useful, Sally, to have that background talking about so many different things, Supreme Court cases.”

Jon also teaches a law school course when he’s not working on his next report. When he’s not on air or in the classroom, there’s a good chance you’ll spot him at a tennis court.

“I enjoy playing tennis. I enjoy everything associated with the sport of tennis. I’m on the board of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, to give you a sense of how much I enjoy the sport of tennis, and I relax. I think it’s really important just to relax and not get caught up in all the news.”

Jon has also covered all four tennis Grand Slams and has served as a commentator on the Tennis Channel.

