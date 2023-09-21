Second annual Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest set for Friday, Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all Jazz lovers! The second annual Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest is back at Riverwalk Amphitheater for 2023.

Come out and enjoy a diverse lineup of Smooth Jazz and R&B artists on Friday and Saturday.

Gates will open Friday starting at 4 p.m. with the festival getting underway at 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open an hour before the 1 p.m. performance.

Friday will feature Eric Essix, Alex Bugnon & Marion Meadows, Raheem DeVaughn, Musiq Soulchild and the Whispers.

Saturday will bring the music of Kim Scott, Jonathan Butler, The Special EFX Allstars with Chieli Minucci, Elliott Yamin, Karen Briggs, Lao Tizer, Eric Marienthal, Brian Bromberg and Gene Coye; The Grover Washington Jr. Tribute Band with Kirk Whalum, Everette Harp, Bill Jolly, Gerald Veasley, Billy Johnson, Pablo Batista and Donald Robinson; and closing out the evening is a strong R&B lineup with Miki Howard, Angela Winbush, and Stokley.

Tickets are available here.

The performances will be held at the amphitheater, located at 355 Coosa Street in downtown Montgomery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.