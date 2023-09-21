Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Second annual Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest set for Friday, Saturday

Come out and enjoy a diverse lineup of Smooth Jazz and R&B artists on Friday and Saturday,...
Come out and enjoy a diverse lineup of Smooth Jazz and R&B artists on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all Jazz lovers! The second annual Montgomery Smooth Jazz Fest is back at Riverwalk Amphitheater for 2023.

Come out and enjoy a diverse lineup of Smooth Jazz and R&B artists on Friday and Saturday.

Gates will open Friday starting at 4 p.m. with the festival getting underway at 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open an hour before the 1 p.m. performance.

Friday will feature Eric Essix, Alex Bugnon & Marion Meadows, Raheem DeVaughn, Musiq Soulchild and the Whispers.

Saturday will bring the music of Kim Scott, Jonathan Butler, The Special EFX Allstars with Chieli Minucci, Elliott Yamin, Karen Briggs, Lao Tizer, Eric Marienthal, Brian Bromberg and Gene Coye; The Grover Washington Jr. Tribute Band with Kirk Whalum, Everette Harp, Bill Jolly, Gerald Veasley, Billy Johnson, Pablo Batista and Donald Robinson; and closing out the evening is a strong R&B lineup with Miki Howard, Angela Winbush, and Stokley.

Tickets are available here.

The performances will be held at the amphitheater, located at 355 Coosa Street in downtown Montgomery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Latest News

Three schools in Elmore County are preparing to dismiss students early on Thursday due to a...
3 Elmore County schools release early due to water pressure issues
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Image of dry ground.
A look into where drought conditions exist in Alabama
Tallassee police say there was a deadly shooting on Washington Street on Sept. 20, 2023.
1 dead, suspect sought in Tallassee homicide investigation