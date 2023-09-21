Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the overnight murder of a teenage boy.

According to Major Saba Coleman, officers responded to the 3200 block of Cloud Street at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday on reports someone had been shot. Cloud Street is locate just off Lower Wetumpka Road.

On scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

It’s unclear who killed the teen or what motive there was behind the homicide, Montgomery’s 59th of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

