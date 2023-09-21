Advertise
‘This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’: Group of medical workers wins big in historical Mega Millions

The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning...
The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SMETHPORT, Pa. (Gray News) – A group of medical workers now call themselves the Million Dollar Medicals after winning $1 million in Mega Millions drawing on July 28.

The group of 15 work together at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Jackie Burdick said five of them started playing together as a group 20 years ago and it grew from there.

“I’m usually the one who collects the money from my co-workers to play the lottery. We made a last-minute decision to play that day,” she explained.

Burdick said she was at a doctor’s appointment when she learned that someone in Smethport had won $1 million in the drawing.

When she scanned the ticket with the PA Lottery Official App, Burdick said the app instructed her to see a retailer.

“When I scanned it at a retailer it showed, ‘Congratulations! You won $1 million!’” Burdick said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’”

Burdick told lottery officials she started jumping up and down, crying in disbelief.

According to lottery officials, each member of the group has already received a check for an estimated $48,600, after taxes.

Burdick said she plans to spend her portion of the prize money on her kids, grandchildren and a nice vacation.

“We always say, it only takes one ticket to win, and their last-minute decision certainly paid off,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement. “We appreciate all medical workers and congratulate this group for winning this prize. Pool play is a terrific way to play responsibly and within your means.”

This group’s winning ticket was part of a historic Mega Millions jackpot run, which began on April 21 and lasted until Aug. 8.

