Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tuscaloosa UAW members on strike at ZF Chassis Systems

Auto workers in Tuscaloosa hit the picket line
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we approach a week since the start of the United Auto Workers strike, some of those workers in Central Alabama are now getting involved.

UAW posted on social media Wednesday saying 190 workers which are members of UAW Local 2083 are now on strike against ZF Chassis Systems, a Mercedes-Benz supplier in Tuscaloosa.

Some of those employees say they walked off the job at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Those on strike are demanding better wages and better benefits from auto manufacturers. Kenneth McKay says the offered wages from their employer is unacceptable.

He says ZF supplies the front and rear chassis systems for the Mercedes-Benz cars and if the systems stop coming off ZF lanes, then the cars stop coming off Mercedes’ lanes.

McKay says it’s all to better provide for their families.

“The median for the independent part supplier wages is around $23 an hour and that’s all we’re asking for,” he explained. “We don’t want the top. We’re tired of the bottom. We want to be able to provide for our families just like everybody else. That’s it.”

McKay says they’ll strike for as long as it takes to get results.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to ZF and Mercedes-Benz about the strike but as of Wednesday night, there was no response.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University student arrested on rape charge
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Latest News

Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school
WSFA holding second Day of Action event in Montgomery
Day of Action: Montgomery
River Region United Way takes part in Day of Action in Montgomery
Day of Action at Cramton Bowl Multiplex