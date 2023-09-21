Wetumpka man charged with killing bear during closed season

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man is facing state and federal charges after allegedly shooting and killing a wild black bear, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

“The person responsible for shooting and killing the bear has been arrested,” the sheriff’s office said on social media, noting that several citizens had contacted the office after the animal was killed in the Wallsboro community.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Watkins, 32, of Wetumpka. He’s charged with hunting after dark and hunting during closed season.

An investigation is underway by the Alabama State Department of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

Watkins was booked in the Elmore County Jail on a $7,000 bond Thursday but was released within three hours.

