WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and the Better Business Bureau are teaming up again to give the community an opportunity to shred things they wouldn’t want prying eyes to find in the trash can.

Come out to The BBB Community Shred Day on Friday, Sept. 22 to drop off the sensitive documents you want destroyed and recycled. Our team will be on-hand from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot, located in front of Dillard’s.

You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle! We’ll take the boxes and bags straight to the industrial shredder located on-site.

The event is for paper only and includes a 50-pound weight limit.

