Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide fire alert, effective immediately.

This means permits for outdoor burning will be restricted. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit could face a Class B misdemeanor.

The alert will remain until the state forester rescinds it.

The commission says the burning restriction is due to the current drought and lack of precipitation, which could lead to a high probability of fuel ignition. Officials warn that the current dry weather can cause fires to spread out of control.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.

MOre information on Alabama’s current wildfire situation can be found here.

