ALEA educates Alabama drivers to avoid railroad crossing crashes

ALEA has joined Operation Clear Track, a national campaign to educate on rail crossings.
ALEA has joined Operation Clear Track, a national campaign to educate on rail crossings.
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you just got your license or you’re a professional driver, railroad crossings are a danger to all drivers. Every year, more than 5,000 crashes occur across the country at these crossings, one of them Tuesday in Lee County.

An Opelika man was killed when his trailer got stuck on a railroad crossing and a train crashed into it.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says railroad vehicle crashes are an issue in this state. That’s why ALEA has joined Operation Clear Track, a national campaign to educate on rail crossings.

“We go to various railroad crossings across the state and actually meet with motorists, and we physically hand out cards.” said Burkett.

Those cards provide tips like slowing down, looking both ways and staying alert.

“If the signal is going, if you hear the train horn, or especially if the crossing arms are down, please, we really means this, do not attempt to cross those tracks until the train has cleared,” said Burkett.

These tips are especially important in rural areas.

“Curves in the road, or you may not be familiar with it there, are situations where you can drive up on a railroad crossing quicker, especially if you are not aware of the area,” said Burkett.

ALEA also offers an online simulation where drivers can practice what to do near a railroad crossing, all in hopes of keeping drivers safe.

Click here to view the course.

