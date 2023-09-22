Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It pays to be a couch potato, at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

Applications have to be in by Sept. 25, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
A man wanted in Florida tried to make off with an ambulance but didn’t get far.
Florida fugitive steals ambulance at Greenville Taco Bell, police say
Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital
The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 22, 2023, in the Eastdale...
HAPPENING TODAY: WSFA, BBB hold document shredding event
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them