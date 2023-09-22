FEMA trailers found in Prattville landfill raise public concerns

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Trailers belonging to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are raising some public concerns after being found in a Prattville landfill.

FEMA confirmed in an email correspondence with WSFA 12 News that the “manufactured homes” and “travel trailers” were staged in Selma prior to the Jan. 12 EF-2 tornado as a “temporary housing solution” for disaster-affected survivors.

The spokesperson added the tornado destroyed “1,000 manufactured homes and over 150 travel trailers” in their storage yard.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous found the trailers at Jettison Environmental in Prattville discovered they were in good condition.

“Everything is brand new,” she said. “The furniture is still wrapped in plastic.”

The woman described the inside of the trailer as having two bedrooms with a living room and a “fully-equipped” kitchen that could have been used for those living in poverty around Alabama.

“Why not bless the homeless?,” she asked. “Why were they not used for the hurricane victims?”

Some 300 other trailers in the Selma stockyard were damaged but can be repaired. Under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), FEMA could not publicly say how much destroying the trailers would cost.

The government agency added they are working with the Office of Management and Budget to replace the trailers. There’s also another stockyard of trailers in Cumberland, Maryland.

