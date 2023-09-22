First Alert: Fall begins, but temperatures rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the late, great George Jones would sing, it’s finally Friday! The weather will be sunny and dry through the upcoming weekend, but temperatures might run a little hotter than we’d all like. First things first, Friday will be a sunny, warm afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. A few of the hottest spots could get to 90 degrees, but the low humidity will make things feel manageably warm. We don’t expect any rain.

Then, the sun goes down and the weekend will officially arrive. Many of you will begin that weekend at a high school football stadium around the state; weather for the games tonight looks fantastic. Expect a clear sky, light breeze and temperatures dropping through the 80s into the 70s during tonight’s games. Be sure to watch WSFA’s Friday Night Fever with Rosie Langello and Jahmal Kennedy tonight at 10!

Fall officially begins at 1:50am Saturday morning, but the weather will actually head slightly in the other direction. Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees on Saturday underneath a sunny sky. The humidity stays low, so the extra few degrees won’t make things terribly uncomfortable. It will be a very warm day for college football around the Southeast, here’s a look at what we expect for games involving local teams:

Expect sunny, very warm weather for college football this weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

Next week will start with more of the same; expect temperatures in the neighborhood of 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures slowly trending downward over the second half of the week. A few isolated showers and storms could pop up at times, but these will be the exception rather than the rule.

Sunny, very warm weather continues through the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

That’s too bad, because a large chunk of southwest Alabama remains in significant drought. Sadly, our prospects for widespread, soaking rain are very low through at least the end of next week - and likely longer.

With any luck, soon we’ll be singing a different George Jones tune:

Rain, rain keeps a-falling down

Beating on my tin roof, falling on the ground

Comin’ down the chimney, nobody lend me

Money so I can go to town

Here’s hoping you enjoy a wonderful, sunny weekend!

