Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Fall begins, but temperatures rise

Rain chance stays low for the foreseeable future
By Josh Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the late, great George Jones would sing, it’s finally Friday! The weather will be sunny and dry through the upcoming weekend, but temperatures might run a little hotter than we’d all like. First things first, Friday will be a sunny, warm afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. A few of the hottest spots could get to 90 degrees, but the low humidity will make things feel manageably warm. We don’t expect any rain.

Then, the sun goes down and the weekend will officially arrive. Many of you will begin that weekend at a high school football stadium around the state; weather for the games tonight looks fantastic. Expect a clear sky, light breeze and temperatures dropping through the 80s into the 70s during tonight’s games. Be sure to watch WSFA’s Friday Night Fever with Rosie Langello and Jahmal Kennedy tonight at 10!

Fall officially begins at 1:50am Saturday morning, but the weather will actually head slightly in the other direction. Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees on Saturday underneath a sunny sky. The humidity stays low, so the extra few degrees won’t make things terribly uncomfortable. It will be a very warm day for college football around the Southeast, here’s a look at what we expect for games involving local teams:

Expect sunny, very warm weather for college football this weekend!
Expect sunny, very warm weather for college football this weekend!(WSFA 12 News)

Next week will start with more of the same; expect temperatures in the neighborhood of 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures slowly trending downward over the second half of the week. A few isolated showers and storms could pop up at times, but these will be the exception rather than the rule.

Sunny, very warm weather continues through the weekend!
Sunny, very warm weather continues through the weekend!(WSFA 12 News)

That’s too bad, because a large chunk of southwest Alabama remains in significant drought. Sadly, our prospects for widespread, soaking rain are very low through at least the end of next week - and likely longer.

With any luck, soon we’ll be singing a different George Jones tune:

Rain, rain keeps a-falling down

Beating on my tin roof, falling on the ground

Comin’ down the chimney, nobody lend me

Money so I can go to town

Here’s hoping you enjoy a wonderful, sunny weekend!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
A man wanted in Florida tried to make off with an ambulance but didn’t get far.
Florida fugitive steals ambulance at Greenville Taco Bell, police say
Tallassee police say there was a deadly shooting on Washington Street on Sept. 20, 2023.
1 dead, suspect sought in Tallassee homicide investigation

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Little to no rain through next week
Quick look at the First Alert forecast for Friday and the weekend. See the latest update now.
Quick look at the First Alert forecast for Friday and the weekend.
Is lower humidity coming to an end? Amanda talks what the dew point changing means to you +...
Is lower humidity coming to an end?
Image of dry ground.
A look into where drought conditions exist in Alabama