Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Enterprise star placed on IR after Week 2 NFL injury

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of...
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Enterprise Wildcats star now playing for the New England Patriots in the NFL has been placed on the injured reserve list after an injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, defensive back Marcus Jones has a torn labrum, an injury he obtained in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 24-17 division loss to Miami Dolphins while attempting to tackle former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The injury ended what looked to be a good game up to that point for Jones, who had 4 tackles on his statline prior to the injury. Now the second year pro will head to IR, which will require him to miss at least the next four weeks of the season.

Jones was drafted in the third round (85th overall) by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft following an impressive collegiate career at Troy from 2017 to 2018 and Houston from 2019 to 2021. Jones was a standout athlete in high school at Enterprise, including being named All-State in his senior season.

The injury to Jones is the latest in a string of injuries to the Patriots defensive unit, who lost cornerbacks Jack Jones and Isaiah Bolden to the IR at the start of the season and Jonathan Jones dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week’s contest.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
A man wanted in Florida tried to make off with an ambulance but didn’t get far.
Florida fugitive steals ambulance at Greenville Taco Bell, police say
Tallassee police say there was a deadly shooting on Washington Street on Sept. 20, 2023.
1 dead, suspect sought in Tallassee homicide investigation

Latest News

First-year coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers are looking for their first 4-0 start since opening...
Auburn Tigers look to improve to 4-0 for first time since 2019 when they visit Texas A&M
Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes to the field during warmups before an NCAA college football...
No longer in top 10, Alabama hosts Ole Miss in an SEC West showdown between two ranked foes
Impact of band director's arrest on students
Minor HS band director addresses student witnesses of BPD arrest, counselor shares ways to help children cope with violence
Loachapoka at Notasulga for the battle of Highway 14
Loachapoka at Notasulga