Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Autaugaville vs. Billingsley
  • Eufaula vs. Pike Road
  • Lanier vs. Park Crossing
  • St. James vs. Southside-Selma
  • Russell County vs. Wetumpka
  • Carver vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Greenville vs. Selma
  • Tallassee vs. Marbury
  • Prattville vs. Opelika
  • Percy Julian vs. Auburn
  • Laverne vs. Lannett
  • Bullock County vs. Dale County
  • Georgiana vs. Houston County
  • Straughn vs. Ashford
  • Abbeville Christian vs. Lowndes Academy
  • Crenshaw County vs. Hooper Academy

