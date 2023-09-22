Fridays in the Kitchen: Bob’s HOT Salad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -

Ingredients

lettuce

tomato

bell pepper

red onion

pineapple

jalapeno

bbq vinaigrette

cooked BBQ chicken

Instructions

Sautee the bell pepper, red onion, pineapple and jalapeno peppers in oil and red wine vinegar.

Season with salt and pepper.

Coat the lettuce in oil then add red wine vinegar.

Cook the tomato slices in a skillet, adding salt and pepper and oil and vinegar.

Place the cooked vegetables on the lettuce, add the bbq chicken and cooked tomatoes.

Add the BBQ Vinaigrette liberally.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.