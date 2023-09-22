Advertise
Fridays in the Kitchen: Bob’s HOT Salad

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -

Ingredients

  • lettuce
  • tomato
  • bell pepper
  • red onion
  • pineapple
  • jalapeno
  • bbq vinaigrette
  • cooked BBQ chicken

Instructions

Sautee the bell pepper, red onion, pineapple and jalapeno peppers in oil and red wine vinegar.

Season with salt and pepper.

Coat the lettuce in oil then add red wine vinegar.

Cook the tomato slices in a skillet, adding salt and pepper and oil and vinegar.

Place the cooked vegetables on the lettuce, add the bbq chicken and cooked tomatoes.

Add the BBQ Vinaigrette liberally.

