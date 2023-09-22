Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home moved from stadium site

Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile, as it is...
Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile, as it is relocated from Hank Aaron Stadium to the Toulminville community.(Randel Lowe, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happening today, Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile.

The home left its site at Hank Aaron Stadium this morning. Crews are taking it to its new home in the Toulminville community, where the baseball great few up.

The home will be on the same property as the Mobile Police Departmen’ts Third Precinct on St. Stephens Road.

District 1 City Councilman Corey Penn is excited about the move. Penn said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hank Aaron back to the Toulminville community”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash
Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
A man wanted in Florida tried to make off with an ambulance but didn’t get far.
Florida fugitive steals ambulance at Greenville Taco Bell, police say

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation
The Biscuits' hopes of making it to the championship series were dashed by a Thursday night...
Biscuits out of playoffs after dropping series to Blue Wahoos
Join us in Wetumpka for our latest First Alert Severe Weather Event.
WSFA to hold First Alert Severe Weather Event in Wetumpka
The film, by Ricardo Bates, focuses on a teacher’s grief and depression following a school...
WSFA 12 News to premier “Searching for Solace” at Montgomery’s Davis Theatre