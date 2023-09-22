Advertise
Lane closures to begin on I-85 South starting Monday

By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Monday, there will be regular lane closures from Exit 11 to Exit 9 on Interstate 85 South.

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Friday they will be starting construction on an auxiliary lane from Exit 11 (Mitylene) to Exit 9 (Taylor Road) on I-85 South. The new lane will allow drivers to travel from one exit to the next without merging into traffic.

Lane closures will happen periodically, Sundays through Thursdays between 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. ALDOT says to expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of equipment and workers when driving through the construction zone.

The new lane will cost approximately $2 million and is being constructed by Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, Alabama.

ALDOT expects the project to be completed by Spring of 2024.

