Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Loose tire goes through windshield of van on interstate, kills 2

Two men in Washington state died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger...
Two men in Washington state died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger van, authorities said.(Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state say two men died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger van they were driving.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, the tire went through the vehicle’s windshield on Interstate 5 near the Lakewood area on Thursday morning.

Troopers said the van was carrying eight passengers at the time of the collision.

Several people inside the van were reportedly struck by the tire. An 18-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were killed, troopers said.

“I am saddened to announce that as a result of the crash, two people have died,” Dattilo said.

Another passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital with five others uninjured.

Troopers shared that it’s possible another driver may have hit the tire and it popped up and hit the van, or it could have come off another car before striking the van.

Washington state authorities are asking for witnesses to contact WSP Trooper Cody Fath at 360-764-0922 if they have any further information about what happened.

Troopers closed the right travel lane on the interstate for several hours for their on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
Michael Watkins is accused of killing a bear in the Wallsboro area of Elmore County outside of...
Wetumpka man charged with killing bear during closed season

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York, shows...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall –...
Leave the leaves: USDA encourages you to do less yardwork this fall