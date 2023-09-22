Opp police looking for missing teen

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp police are asking the public’s help finding a missing girl.

A statewide emergency missing alert was sent out for 15-year-old Sarah Jean Campbell. The alert states she was last seen Thursday night on Arnold Street.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with Brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants, black hoodie and was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511 or call 911.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.