Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is releasing information on a murder suspect being sought in connection to a deadly Wednesday night shooting.

According to Police Chief Todd Buce, investigators are asking the public for help finding Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, also known as “Rah Rah”.

Smith, 31, has black hair and brown eyes and is 6′2″ and 150 pounds. His last known address is in the 2700 block of Auburn Road in Tuskegee.

Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee. (Source: Tallassee Police Department)

The suspect’s last known location was in the 100 block of Washington Street in Tallassee around 6 p.m. Wednesday where officers responded on reports that someone had been shot. First responders found the as-of-yet unnamed victim suffering from gunshot wounds from “an AR-15 style pistol,” according to the police department. The victim died on the scene.

Buce said multiple witnesses were interviewed and a warrant was obtained for Smith, whom the chief said may be on narcotics.

No motive for the homicide has been released pending an on-going investigation. Buce said anyone with information on the case can call police at 334-283-6586.

The police chief thanked multiple agencies for assistance including the Tallapoosa and Macon county sheriffs offices, the Eclectic and Tuskegee police departments, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

