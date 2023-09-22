Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation

The Tallassee Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Wednesday night shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is releasing information on a murder suspect being sought in connection to a deadly Wednesday night shooting.

According to Police Chief Todd Buce, investigators are asking the public for help finding Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, also known as “Rah Rah”.

Smith, 31, has black hair and brown eyes and is 6′2″ and 150 pounds. His last known address is in the 2700 block of Auburn Road in Tuskegee.

Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.(Source: Tallassee Police Department)

The suspect’s last known location was in the 100 block of Washington Street in Tallassee around 6 p.m. Wednesday where officers responded on reports that someone had been shot. First responders found the as-of-yet unnamed victim suffering from gunshot wounds from “an AR-15 style pistol,” according to the police department. The victim died on the scene.

Buce said multiple witnesses were interviewed and a warrant was obtained for Smith, whom the chief said may be on narcotics.

No motive for the homicide has been released pending an on-going investigation. Buce said anyone with information on the case can call police at 334-283-6586.

The police chief thanked multiple agencies for assistance including the Tallapoosa and Macon county sheriffs offices, the Eclectic and Tuskegee police departments, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
A man wanted in Florida tried to make off with an ambulance but didn’t get far.
Florida fugitive steals ambulance at Greenville Taco Bell, police say

Latest News

The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 22, 2023, in the Eastdale...
HAPPENING TODAY: WSFA, BBB hold document shredding event
The second annual Smooth Jazz Fest in Montgomery runs Sept. 22 and 23.
Second annual Smooth Jazz Fest kicks off in Montgomery
The BBB is helping with an annual document shredding day Friday to combat ID theft.
BBB helps reduce ID theft with WSFA hosting Community Shred Day
About 1,000 manufactured homes and travel trailers once staged in Selma are being taken to a...
FEMA trailers found in Prattville landfill raise public concerns