Troy University announces death of beloved music professor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is mourning the loss of a beloved professor. The university confirmed Friday the death of Robert W. Smith, the coordinator of the Music Industry program at the John M. Long School of Music.

Smith was one of the most popular and prolific composers of concert band and orchestral literature in America, the university said. He had more than 600 publications in print with the majority composed and arranged through his long association with Warner Brothers Publications.

The university said Smith’s credits include many compositions and productions in all areas of the music field, and that his original works for winds and percussion were programmed by countless military, university, high school, and middle school bands throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia.

The late educator’s music has been heard extensively on major network television from professional ensembles such as the United States Navy Band and the Atlanta Symphony to school bands and orchestras throughout the world.

The university shared a post on social media from Smith’s family indicating his death was the result of a complication from cardiac surgery in Montgomery.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized

