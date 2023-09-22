WSFA to hold First Alert Severe Weather Event in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is preparing to hold a First Alert Severe Weather Event for the public.

The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the ASE Credit Union in Wetumpka.

The public will be able to interact with the WSFA First Alert Weather Team and meet with professionals who can help them in the event bad weather impacts them.

Among the sponsors and vendors set to join the event are:

ASE Credit Union

Pigg Enterprises

Central Alabama Community College

ServPro

The Weight Clinic

I am Roofing

Mr. Electric

Mama Laura’s

The Wharf

WSFA

Elmore County EMA

National Weather Service Birmingham

Come out and join us!

