WSFA to hold First Alert Severe Weather Event in Wetumpka
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is preparing to hold a First Alert Severe Weather Event for the public.
The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the ASE Credit Union in Wetumpka.
The public will be able to interact with the WSFA First Alert Weather Team and meet with professionals who can help them in the event bad weather impacts them.
Among the sponsors and vendors set to join the event are:
- ASE Credit Union
- Pigg Enterprises
- Central Alabama Community College
- ServPro
- The Weight Clinic
- I am Roofing
- Mr. Electric
- Mama Laura’s
- The Wharf
- WSFA
- Elmore County EMA
- National Weather Service Birmingham
Come out and join us!
