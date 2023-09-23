Advertise
Dadeville mass shooting survivor crowned homecoming queen

Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - It was an emotional moment at Pike Road’s football game against Eufaula Friday night as one of the survivors of Dadeville’s mass shooting earlier this year.

During a special halftime ceremony, Trinity Richards was crowned homecoming queen, along with homecoming king Malik Watson.

Richards was one of the 30-plus people injured in the birthday party shooting. Four people died.

Richards shad to endure part of her skull being replaced, as well as numerous surgeries and recovery.

Not only did Richards win, but so did her team. The Patriots beat the Tigers 48-30.

Montgomery-area leaders flew to South Korea to meet with Hyundai officials.
Montgomery, Tuskegee officials return from South Korea
