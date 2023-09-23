Faulkner tops Southeastern University 16-13 in overtime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After falling 0-2, the Faulkner Eagles looked to shrug off a slow start to the season when they welcomed in Southeastern University on Saturday afternoon. Faulkner was up 14-0 at the half and looked like they were going to cruise to victory. However, Southeastern had other plans and tied things up late, forcing overtime. At the end of the day, though, it was Faulkner who would prevail 16-10 in overtime.

The Faulkner offense bounced back after being forced to a three-and-out on their opening possession. When the offense took the field for a second time, quarterback Ben Anderson connected with T.J. Hall for a huge 61-yard touchdown pass to get things going on Saturday afternoon.

Little did we know at the time that the game would turn into a defensive battle, and it would not be until early in the fourth quarter that we were able to see points go up on the scoreboard again. Southeastern was deep into Eagle territory, but once again, defense decided things, and the Fire was forced to settle for a field goal, making it a four-point game.

Caden Davis added a field goal for Faulkner when the ensuing drive fell shot on the Southeastern 17-yard line after being inside the 10.

When Southeastern took over, there was 7:38 left on the clock, and they needed to move the ball 61 yards downfield to tie things up. With the help of a few untimely penalties by the Eagles, Southeastern did just that. Nate Hayden found Tray Jackson in the endzone, and with 2:44 remaining on the clock, it was all tied up.

Faulkner could not find the endzone, so the game went into overtime.

Southeastern started the extra quarter with the ball and was initially able to move the ball pretty well before the Eagle’s defense imitated a brick wall, and the Southeastern drive stalled out at the 22, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

Faulkner answered back with their ground attack when Ben Anderson broke free for a 13-yard gain, setting up a first and goal for the Eagles. A few plays later, Anderson struck paydirt when he muscled his way into the endzone from the one-yard line for the game-winning touchdown.

In dramatic fashion, Faulkner escaped the afternoon with their first victory of the year. They can’t celebrate too long because next up, they face the ninth-ranked team in the nation when they travel to Columbia, KY, to face Lindsey Wilson College at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

