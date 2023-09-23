Huntingdon rolls over Lagrange, wins 41-6

LaGrange, Ga. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks took on the LaGrange Panthers on Saturday afternoon and dominated on both sides of the ball. The Hawks cruised to a 41-6 victory giving the team their third win in a row and possibly the most convincing victory of the season so far.

Huntingdon wasted no time once the offense hit the field for the first time of the day. The Hawks offense used an even mix of the run and pass game, marching 61 yards downfield en route to an eight-yard touchdown pass from Carson Daniel to Tyler England.

Lagrange answered back a short while later after intercepting a Daniel pass on their own 42-yard line. Lagrange flexed their muscles in the run game. Running Back Goldman Butler went for 26 yards on five attempts, finishing things off with a two-yard touchdown run. Landon Eaker went on to miss the extra point attempt, but the Hawks remained in the lead by a slim one-point margin.

Later in the second quarter, the Huntingdon offense struck again. This time, Daniel connected with Timothy McReyno for a 17-yard score through the air. Huntingdon added another touchdown late in the second quarter. Huntingdon went on to add another field goal giving the Hawks a comfortable 24-6 lead at the half.

The second half was all Hawks all the time. Garner added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Edwards added another field goal, and James Cheatham found the score sheet on a nine-yard run en route to a comfortable victory.

The win improves Huntingdon’s record to 2-1, and now they set their sights on Methodist this coming Saturday at home. The game will kick off a 1 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.