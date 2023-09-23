Montgomery Ballet to hold free performance at Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Ballet will be holding a free performance at the Montgomery Zoo, Friday, Sept. 29.

In cooperation with Troy University, Alabama State University, and the Montgomery Symphony, the Montgomery Ballet’s Beauty and the Beasts will be a five-part performance. The show will feature Carnival of the Animals and Animals of Classical Ballet by the Montgomery Ballet, two performances featuring the Troy University and Alabama State University dance troupes, and a quartet from the Montgomery Symphony.

Before the performances, the Montgomery Zoo’s Education Department will hold live animal presentations.

This is a family friendly, outdoor event for all ages. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers. Concessions for purchase and bleacher seating will be available. General admission is free, but VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

The Montgomery Zoo will also be accepting canned and non-perishable food donations for the Montgomery Area Food Bank during the event.

Gates open at 6 p.m., performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase your VIP tickets, please contact the Montgomery Ballet at montgomeryballet.org or by phone @ Studio 334-409-0522 or Google Voice 334-721-3687.

