Montgomery, Tuskegee officials return from South Korea

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two groups of leaders from Tuskegee and Montgomery took a trip to South Korea this week to meet with major corporations on the progress of current projects and what they want to do in the future. After returning home, officials from both groups reported successful trips.

The two groups ran into each other at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, not knowing they would be heading to the same destination.

“We happened to be going on the same flight. Didn’t have any idea that they were going,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.

Haygood was joined by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank “Chris” Lee, Alabama state Rep. Pebblin Warren, City Councilman Johnny Ford, Tuskegee University provost and senior vice president of academic affairs Keith Hargrove, along with directors of state agencies to visit representatives of Samkee about the ongoing construction project in Macon County.

“The project has really developed. The building is coming along very well, on schedule, and we’re very pleased and they’re very pleased,” Haygood said.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said their Hyundai visit was successful and long overdue.

“It’s to build morale, build that relationship up again, and also look for the future,” Singleton said.

Singleton mentioned Hyundai representatives are pushing for hydrogen commercial vehicles in Korea, and he wants Montgomery “to get ahead of that curve” by having the manufacturer bring a hydrogen vehicle facility to the city.

Both groups of officials want to maintain good business relationships with South Korea to continue to build on new opportunities.

