Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery, Tuskegee officials return from South Korea

Montgomery-area leaders flew to South Korea to meet with Hyundai officials.
Montgomery-area leaders flew to South Korea to meet with Hyundai officials.(Source: Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two groups of leaders from Tuskegee and Montgomery took a trip to South Korea this week to meet with major corporations on the progress of current projects and what they want to do in the future. After returning home, officials from both groups reported successful trips.

The two groups ran into each other at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, not knowing they would be heading to the same destination.

“We happened to be going on the same flight. Didn’t have any idea that they were going,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.

Haygood was joined by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank “Chris” Lee, Alabama state Rep. Pebblin Warren, City Councilman Johnny Ford, Tuskegee University provost and senior vice president of academic affairs Keith Hargrove, along with directors of state agencies to visit representatives of Samkee about the ongoing construction project in Macon County.

“The project has really developed. The building is coming along very well, on schedule, and we’re very pleased and they’re very pleased,” Haygood said.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said their Hyundai visit was successful and long overdue.

“It’s to build morale, build that relationship up again, and also look for the future,” Singleton said.

Singleton mentioned Hyundai representatives are pushing for hydrogen commercial vehicles in Korea, and he wants Montgomery “to get ahead of that curve” by having the manufacturer bring a hydrogen vehicle facility to the city.

Both groups of officials want to maintain good business relationships with South Korea to continue to build on new opportunities.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery officer injured in chase, crash released from hospital
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
Michael Watkins is accused of killing a bear in the Wallsboro area of Elmore County outside of...
Wetumpka man charged with killing bear during closed season

Latest News

The Troy Police Department is mourning the death of officer Elijah Rouse.
Troy police officer dies at home
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery officer injured in chase, crash released from hospital
Auburn's eagle Independence left her home stadium and flew in Philadelphia before the Eagles...
Auburn bald eagle flies at Philadelphia Eagles game
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation