Strong second half surges Alabama past Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was another slow start for the Crimson Tide Saturday as they hosted the visiting Ole Miss Rebels. Saturday marked the first time the Tide have been back to Bryan-Denny Stadium since they fell to Texas two weeks ago.

FIRST QUARTER:

After a 3-and-out to begin the game for the Ole Miss offense, Alabama was on the board first after a 48-yard field goal from Will Reichard. However, Alabama was not able to hold onto the lead for long. Just three minutes later, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart capped off a 7 play, 75-yard scoring drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, giving Ole Miss their first lead of the game.

END of the first quarter:

Ole Miss - 7

Alabama - 3

SECOND QUARTER

Alabama began their first drive of the second quarter with a first and ten on the Ole Miss 37-yard line. After a few nice runs from Jalen Milroe and Roydell Williams, Alabama was knocking on the doorstep for their first touchdown of the game. Alabama had first and goal on the Ole Miss 7-yard line but were unable to complete a first down pass and gained only two yards on second and goal. Then, on third and goal, Jalen Milroe’s pass was intercepted in the end zone, and the Tide walked away from the drive with no points.

Ole Miss was unable to gain any momentum on their next drive, and were punting the ball back to Alabama from their own end zone. Alabama then blocked the ensuing punt and started their next drive on the Ole Miss one-yard line. However, Alabama lost 21-yards on their drive after a botched snap on first and goal took them from the Ole Miss one-yard line all the way back to the Ole Miss 14-yard line. Jalen Milroe was then sacked on the next two plays, forcing the Crimson Tide to settle for a Will Reichard 40-yard field goal.

The two sides exchanged punts on their next two possessions, and then Caden Davis missed a 34-yard field goal for the Rebels, who were unable to extend their lead. Alabama then elected to take a knee after the missed field goal and take the game into the half.

HALFTIME:

Ole Miss - 7

Alabama - 6

THIRD QUARTER:

Alabama’s offense got off to a nice start in the second half but were unable to punch it into the end zone once again. After a 9-play, 70-yard drive, the possession stalled after a 1-yard Jalen Milroe run on third and 5 from the Ole Miss 6-yard line. However, Will Reichard made his third field goal of the game, this time from 23-yards, and the Tide took the lead once again (9-7).

Ole Miss was looking to retake the lead as they began their first drive of the second half, but after an interception thrown by Jaxson Dart, the Crimson Tide offense was back on the field and in business. After a few runs from Roydell Williams to get the Tide offense into Ole Miss territory, Milroe took a shot to the end zone and connected with Jalen Hale for 33-yards and an Alabama touchdown. Ty Simpson came onto the field for Alabama’s two-point conversion try and carried the ball into the endzone to convert the try (Jalen Milroe was hit while throwing the ball on the previous play and had to come off of the field for the 2-point conversion try).

Now down 17-7, Ole Miss got the ball back looking to get back in the game. A Jaxson Dart 31-yard connection with Dayton Wade got the Rebels to the Alabama 45-yard line on the second play of the drive. After a few nice runs from Dart and Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss was inside of the Alabama 35-yard line before a holding call brought them 10-yards back. Dart and Judkins continued to rush the ball efficiently but were stalled after an incomplete pass from Dart on 3rd down, and the Rebels settled for a 35-yard field goal from Caden Davis with 34 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Jase McClellan got things started for the Crimson Tide on their next drive, taking a carry for 13 yards on the first play of the possession which also ran out the clock and signaled the end of the 3rd quarter.

END of the third quarter:

Alabama - 17

Ole Miss - 10

FOURTH QUARTER:

After the 13-yard carry from McClellan to begin the drive for the Tide, he took two more carries for the offense for 11 more yards to the Alabama 49-yard line. Jalen Milroe then found Robbie Ouzts for a gain of 21-yards down to the Ole Miss 30-yard line, but this drive was known as the Jase McClellan drive. He took his next carry 22-yards down to the Ole Miss 8-yard line, and then capped off the drive with an 8-yard rush into the end zone, effectively ending the game for the Tide.

Ole Miss was unable to do anything with their next two drives, and the Tide were able to run out the clock after getting the ball back with two minutes left in the game.

FINAL SCORE:

Alabama - 24

Ole Miss - 10

ALABAMA STAT LEADERS

Passing: Jalen Milroe - 17/21. 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Jase McClellan - 17 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Jalen Hale - 2 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD. Jermaine Burton - 2 receptions, 62 yards. CJ Dipree - 2 receptions, 28 yards

Alabama will be back in action next week in Starkville, Mississippi taking on Mississippi State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

